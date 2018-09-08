Home and Away: Robbo and Jasmine kiss – see the first look pics

After rejecting her fit friend, does Jasmine have deeper feelings for him after all?

Home and Away hunk Robbo shares a kiss with crush Jasmine Delaney in new pictures from next week’s episodes, but far from being the start of a sizzling new Summer Bay romance the moment of passion ends up complicating things further for the friends.

Troubled ex-federal officer Robbo has had the hots for the pretty nurse for ages, but was knocked back by the blonde after admitting his feelings for her.

As the beefy Bay bloke contemplates a fresh start by buying the gym after learning from John Palmer it’s up for sale, he puts in an offer which is accepted. Thrilled at the thought of becoming a business owner and getting his life back together after the losses of his tragic past, on Wednesday 19 September Robbo tells Jasmine the exciting news – and gets carried away and kisses her…

She finds herself responding but quickly pulls away and leaves in a cloud of embarrassment. Robbo reels and fears he’s jeopardised their friendship once and for all, but on Thursday 20 September Jasmine is given food for thought from Irene Roberts who suggests she might fancy Robbo after all.

Suddenly seeing him in a new light, Jasmine is apprehensive when Robbo asks to meet with her but she’s taken aback when he sets new ‘ground rules’, which pretty much amounts to staying out of each others’ way and ditching their joint exercise regime.

Struck by how extreme this is, Robbo reckons he needs some distance from the object of his affection for the sake of his emotions and mental health – not realising Jasmine is starting to feel attracted to him. Has Robbo unwittingly thrown away a chance at happiness?

