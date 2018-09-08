When is England v Spain on TV and what channel is it on?

Gareth Southgate’s England return to Wembley Stadium this weekend in their first UEFA Nations League match

England return home to play at Wembley this Saturday following a memorable World Cup outing, with the team hoping to receive a warm welcome in their first UEFA Nations League match against Spain.

The Three Lions will be confident after finishing fourth in the World Cup, with Gareth Southgate’s men wanting to keep the momentum going. But England face stiff opposition in Spain who are under new management, with former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique taking the helm and looking to make his mark with the Spanish national side.

When is the England v Spain UEFA Nations League match?

The match takes place on Saturday, 8th September.

What time does it kick-off?

The two teams will get underway, with kick-off time at 7:45pm BST. Whilst match day coverage will start at 7pm.

What TV channel is England vs Spain on?

Coverage of the match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

How can I live stream the match?

If you have a Sky account you can stream the match live using Sky Go and via the app.

Alternatively, if you’re not a Sky customer, you can stream the match using a Now TV pass for £7.99.

NOW TV are also offering a Sky Sports Month Pass offer of 3 months at £20 a month, saving 40% – available from 5th until 11th September!

Are match tickets still available?

Check the FA’s website – here – for all the latest ticket information.

What are the England and Spain squads for the fixture?

England squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton) Jack Butland (Stoke City) Alex McCarthy (Southampton)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) Joe Gomez (Liverpool) Harry Maguire (Leicester City) Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) Luke Shaw (Manchester United) John Stones (Manchester City) James Tarkowski (Burnley) Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur) Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) Fabian Delph (Manchester City) Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea)

Forwards : Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)



Spain squad

Goalkepeers: David de Gea (Manchester United), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), Pau Lopez (Betis)



Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Nacho (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad), Inigo Martinez (Athletic Club), Jose Gaya (Valencia), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Marcos Alonso (Chelsea), Raul Albiol (Napoli)



Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Sergi Roberto (Barcelona), Rodrigo (Atletico), Saul Niguez (Atletico), Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich)



Forwards: Isco (Real Madrid), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia), Alvaro Morata (Chelsea), Suso (AC Milan), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo)