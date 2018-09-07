EastEnders: Linda arrested for shooting Stuart – here’s what happens next

The first arrest has been made in EastEnders’ shooting mystery as police put the cuffs on Linda Carter for the attempted murder of Stuart Highway.

Viewers have enjoyed many tantalising twists this week as to who pulled the trigger that put the Carters’ nemesis in a coma following the gun drama at the Queen Vic, and tonight (Friday 7 September) the finger was firmly pointed in the direction of landlady L as DI Arthurs and his officers arrested her in full view of the whole Square.

Suspicion first fell on Linda on Tuesday when she sneaked down to the canal alone in the dead of night to dispose of a gun, later confessing to husband Mick she found it in the bar and thought he’d shot Stu – so she ditched the weapon hoping to get him off the hook.

Mick insists he didn’t do it and reckons someone else hid the firearm, but Linda’s disappearing act made her look to the cops as if she had something to hide during their grilling of the pub’s residents – and now she’s been carted off down the station.

Next week, in the wake of Linda’s arrest, Stuart’s life remains in the balance as he lies in a coma. Could DI Arthurs soon be heading a fully-fledged murder case? Tensions are understandably high at the Vic and on Tuesday 11 September, as the Carter clan reach breaking point, accusations fly as one member of the family visits the police to try and put things right… Will Mick reveal his wife dumped the gun in the canal thinking she was protecting him?

While everyone in the vicinity of the Vic when the gun went off protests their innocence, Shirley reckons Mick and Tina’s old mate Dylan Box, who had accused Stuart of historic abuse, is responsible. The fact he did a runner from the pub after being intimidated by his tormentor, and had a bag with mysterious contents with him, certainly means he has some explaining to do. Does Dylan hold the key to the whodunit?

