How to watch Amir Khan vs Samuel Vargas on TV and what channel is it on?

The former World Champion Amir Khan and Colombian contender Samuel Vargas go head to head in the Birmingham Arena on Saturday 8th September 2018

This weekend Amir Khan, 31, is back in the ring to fight Samuel Vargas, 29, in a super welterweight bout in Birmingham, England.

Advertisement

Khan made his successful boxing comeback earlier this year, in April, when he went toe to toe with Phil Lo Greco – having knocked out Lo Greco within 40 seconds.

If successful in this weekend’s bout, Amir Khan will be eyeing up the prospect of a mega fight with either Manny Pacquiao or Kell Brook – but the former World Champion will need to get some rounds under his belt having been out of the ring for some time.

Here is how you can ensure you do not miss a moment of the action this weekend…

What TV channel is the Khan vs Vargas fight on?

The fight will be shown on Sky Sports Action, not Sky Box Office.

How can I live stream the Khan fight?

If you have a Sky account you can watch stream the fight live using Sky Go.

Alternatively, if you’re not a Sky customer, you can stream the fight using a Now TV pass for £7.99.

NOW TV are also offering a Sky Sports Month Pass offer of 3 months at £20 a month, saving 40% – available from 5th until 11th September!

What time does the fight start?

Coverage will start at 7pm BST, with the selection of undercards fights. Khan’s bout is the main event, with the action estimated to get underway at around 10pm BST.

Is the Khan vs Vargas fight on the radio?

Yes, you can listen to all the action on talkSPORT – who have exclusive radio rights for the big fight.

talkSPORT is available across the UK via DAB digital radio and on 1089 AM or 1053 AM.

What have Khan and Vargas said in the build up to the fight?

Amir Khan

“I still feel strong, I was running against the young 23-year-olds (in training camp), then sparring against 25-year-olds who are at the peak of their career – and I was out boxing them,” said Khan.



“I was doing so well, so I was thinking to myself ‘age is just a number for me’. I work harder than most young fighters.

“My work rate was a lot harder than theirs, and this was against young up-and-coming fighters who I believe will become world champions. I really feel young, explosive and strong.”

Samuel Vargas

“If I touch him on the chin, he’s going down. That’s a guarantee.

“I’m sure it’s going to be a hostile territory, but I’ll impose my will on him. He’s an old man. He’s been hurt before and he’s been stopped many times.



“I just have to land one punch on his chin, left or right hand. His feet will go all over the place and if he’s still there I’ll hit him again and again. It’s there, everyone knows it’s there.

Advertisement

“If he’s expecting another 39-second blowout then he’s going to be in for a big shock. He’s been stopped really badly a couple of times, so we know it’s always there and we have 36 minutes to do it.”