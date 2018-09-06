When is The Apprentice 2018 on TV? BBC1 start date, contestants, advisers and more

Lord Sugar is soon going to be back on the BBC, sifting through a new batch of candidates and finding his next apprentice

The Apprentice 2018 is due to air very soon, with Lord Sugar and his pointy finger returning to berate and bark at some besuited no-hoper candidates.

And we can’t wait.

Below is everything you need to know about series 14 of The Apprentice on BBC1

When is The Apprentice back on TV?

There isn’t a confirmed air date or time for the next series of The Apprentice to start. However, what we do know for certain is that the show is going to be back on BBC1 in October.

How do we know this? Well, Lord Sugar tweeted the good news himself:

Apprentice will be back in October https://t.co/eVKTaEh1qb — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) July 16, 2018

Once we do have the official start date and time for the upcoming series, we will be revealing it right here.

Can I apply to be on The Apprentice 2018?

Applications for this series were open, but they closed in January.

Sadly, if you want to be on the show, you’ll have to wait until 2019 if you want a shot at winning Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment. Or appearing on Celebrity Big Brother (looking at you, Andrew Brady).

Who are the candidates on The Apprentice?

The cast for this year’s series haven’t yet been announced, however when they are confirmed, we will reveal them here.

The Apprentice returns to BBC1 this October