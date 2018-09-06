Accessibility Links

Incredibles 2 director teases short film of Edna babysitting Jack-Jack

Brad Bird says the new footage will appear alongside the home entertainment release of the film - and we can't wait, daaarling

Disney/Pixar, Youtube screengrab https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YBpdL9hSac4 TL

After Jack-Jack officially stole the show in the long-anticipated Incredibles sequel, there was only one thing missing: footage of Edna Mode babysitting the racoon-hunting, superhero baby.

Now it seems Pixar has answered our prayers.

Brad Bird, who directed both Incredibles films and voiced ‘daaarling’ fashion designer Edna, took to Twitter to announced that the Incredibles 2 DVD and Blueray extras will include a short film of Edna bonding with Jack-Jack.

“Many of you have suggested we show what transpired the night E babysat Jack-Jack,” Bird posted. “Well, we were WAAAY ahead of you!”

The short film, entitled Auntie Edna, was directed by Incredibles 2 supervisor Ted Mathot, director Bird revealed.

Here’s hoping the racoon also makes an appearance…

All about The Incredibles 2

