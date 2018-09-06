Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Hollywood star Burt Reynolds dies aged 82

Hollywood star Burt Reynolds dies aged 82

Film star rose to prominence after 1972 film Deliverance

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 22: Actor Burt Reynolds speaks during a Q&A session at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Last Movie Star" at the Egyptian Theatre on March 22, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Burt Reynolds, one of Hollywood’s best known actors, has died at the age of 82.

Advertisement

The actor, who shot to fame in 1972 in the cult hit Deliverance, also stared in Smokey and the Bandit, Boogie Nights and The Cannonball Run, amongst many other films.

The great and the good of Hollywood have begun to pay tribute to the actor, including Arnold Schwarzenegger who described Reynolds as a “hero” and a”trailblazer.”

Mark Wahlberg said “Rest in peace to a legend and a friend”

While British comedian, Ricky Gervais, said” “Seems his whole career was tongue in cheek. Always warm and funny.”

Advertisement

More to follow…

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Top Gear’s “tasteless antics” in India prompt demand for apology

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more