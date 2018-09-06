Hollywood star Burt Reynolds dies aged 82

Burt Reynolds, one of Hollywood’s best known actors, has died at the age of 82.

The actor, who shot to fame in 1972 in the cult hit Deliverance, also stared in Smokey and the Bandit, Boogie Nights and The Cannonball Run, amongst many other films.

The great and the good of Hollywood have begun to pay tribute to the actor, including Arnold Schwarzenegger who described Reynolds as a “hero” and a”trailblazer.”

Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor – check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 6, 2018

Mark Wahlberg said “Rest in peace to a legend and a friend”

Rest in peace to a legend and a friend. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/HnmCCTv1d1 — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) September 6, 2018

While British comedian, Ricky Gervais, said” “Seems his whole career was tongue in cheek. Always warm and funny.”

