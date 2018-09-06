Accessibility Links

EastEnders shooting: Linda has a shocking revelation for Mick – see the new pics

The Carters are questioned but L is hiding something big…

EastEnders’ Linda Carter is feeling the pressure as the police investigation into Stuart Highway’s shock shooting continues, leading to a jaw-dropping admission to husband Mick about what she’s done.

New pictures from tonight’s episode (Thursday 6 September) show L on the verge of hysteria and losing the plot in a tense-looking exchange with her harassed other half.

The Carters’ nemesis Stuart was found unconscious in the Queen Vic kitchen after being shot on Tuesday, but the identity of who pulled the trigger remains a mystery. Linda was seen at the end of the episode sneaking down to the canal where she dumped a gun – spied by Keanu Taylor – but was she covering her own tracks or someone else’s?

DI Arthurs and his team of officers have questions for the whole clan in their efforts to nail whodunit, and start their enquiries. Another prime suspect is Stuart’s brother Halfway, who the cops interrogate tonight – although he’s Stu’s flesh and blood, the ex-army chef has struggled with family loyalty and defending his sick sibling’s actions, and wept apologies over the bad boy’s body when he found him injured. Is he the culprit?

As the Carters are interrogated, Linda fears for her family’s future and it’s then she delivers her shocking revelation to Mick… What has she done? And once Keanu tells secret lover Sharon Mitchell what he saw and she pays him off to keep quiet, will L’s BFF be dragged into the drama?

