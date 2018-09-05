When is Jenna Coleman’s child abduction thriller The Cry coming to TV?

Everything you need to know about the BBC1 drama, the cast, the story and the airdate

In a major departure from her roles in Doctor Who and Victoria, Jenna Coleman next stars in BBC1 thriller The Cry – a drama about a young mother whose newborn baby is abducted in Australia.

Here’s what we know so far:

When is The Cry on TV?

Jenna Coleman completed filming for The Cry in Australia and Glasgow in May 2018, so she could begin production on series three of Victoria.

The four-part thriller will air on BBC1 later in the year.

What is The Cry about?

Coleman stars as young mother Joanna, who travels from Scotland to Australia with her husband Alistair (Top of the Lake’s Ewen Leslie) and their newborn child. They’re seeking to gain custody of Alistair’s daughter from his Australia ex-wife Alexandra (played by Asher Keddie), and they’re also visiting Alistair’s mother Elizabeth.

However, an unthinkable tragedy breaks the family apart when their newborn baby is abducted from a small coastal town in Australia. According to the BBC, “it is the catalyst for a journey into the disintegrating psychology of a young woman, exposing the myths and truths of motherhood.”

Coleman has described the experience of reading the script as “like walking a tightrope, racing page to page, unsettling, unknowable, uncomfortable, and thrilling.”

The Cry has been adapted by Jacquelin Perske from the popular 2013 novel of the same name by Helen FitzGerald, and is produced by Synchronicity Films. The director is Glendyn Ivin and the producer is Brian Kaczynski.

Who is in the cast of The Cry?

Aside from Jenna Coleman, Ewen Leslie and Asher Keddie, further casting has now been announced.

They’ll be joined by Stella Gonet, Sophie Kennedy Clark, Alex Dimitriades, Markella Kavenagh and Shareena Clanton.

No air date is confirmed for the show yet.