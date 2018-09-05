Emmerdale reveals shooting victim as Lachlan kidnaps Belle – what happens next?

Emmerdale serial killer Lachlan White has been shot in in the leg after a tense tussle with Robert Sugden, and is now on the run with terrified girlfriend Belle Dingle after confessing to his murder spree.

Following yesterday’s dramatic cliffhanger, tonight’s episode (Wednesday 5 September) saw the toxic teenager holding Belle and Robert hostage at gunpoint in Wishing Well Cottage with bloodied Sam Dingle still unconscious in the corner, as the truth about him having the dead body of con man Paul Tozer in the boot of his car led to his secrets unravelling.

Finally admitting to causing the crash that killed his mother Chrissie and grandfather Lawrence, as well as bumping off best mate Gerry Roberts once he discovered the truth – but making it look like an accident to cover his tracks – menacing Lucky threatened to shoot Robert if he tried to stop him and Belle leaving.

Rob managed to break free from being tied to a chair and wrestled with his former stepson for the firearm, as the scene cut to outside the Dingle domicile Zak and Cain were alarmed to hear the sound of gunfire and ran towards the house.

Finding Robert and a barely conscious Sam, the stressed Sugden explained Lachlan had flipped and had driven off with Belle, much to her dad and brother’s horror. As Cain swore revenge, a fleet of police cars raced towards the village – while Lachlan drove in the opposite direction.

Pulling over to hide as he tried to escape with Belle, it was revealed the wicked White lad had been shot in the leg while wrestling with Robert, but it was only a surface wound. Begging to be set free, Belle nervously asked her bad boyfriend where he was taking her. “Somewhere we can be together – always!” came the ambiguous – and worrying – reply.

The Lachlan drama has been ramping up daily in the Dales this week, but the show has teased that Belle will end up injured and lying in the road – how does she get there? Does Lachlan kill the love of his life? Will she try and overpower him, but hurt herself in the process? Perhaps she ends Lachlan’s life? Or does he end up on the run himself? Is that bullet wound more serious than he thinks? And will Rebecca’s final fate be confirmed?

Speaking to Inside Soap about his evil alter ego’s future, actor Thomas Atkinson teased: “It’s all building up to his comeuppance. There is still hope for Lachlan – but in his head and not anyone else’s!”

