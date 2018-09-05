Coronation Street reveals Tyrone’s baby abduction secret – here’s what happens next

Coronation Street’s Tyrone Dobbs is reeling from the revelation he was abducted as a baby and the people he believed to be his parents were not biologically related.

The dark Dobbs family secret emerged tonight (Wednesday 5 September) as the Weatherfield mechanic attended the reading of late mum Jackie’s will, where he was surprised to be reunited with his estranged dad Darren. When the only thing Jackie left her son was a VHS tape in an envelope with ‘For Ty, soz’ written on it, Ty’s partner Fiz Stape clocked Darren’s discomfort about the video’s contents.

Later, when the tape snapped as they tried watching it on Roy Cropper’s old VCR machine, Tyrone was devastated he would never hear his mother’s last words to him and the reason for her ambiguous apology.

Convinced he knew more than he was letting on, Fiz summoned Darren to the house where he admitted to Tyrone the truth about his upbringing. Explaining he and Jackie temporarily split during their tumultuous relationship due to their unsuccessful struggle to have children, Darren recalled how they later reunited and she had suddenly acquired a baby – but she had never been pregnant.

As having a child meant Jackie was nicer to be around, and they got a better council house, Darren went along with it and never questioned where the baby boy had come from, raising Tyrone as their own. Sadly, the cracks began to show and the lad suffered a fractured upbringing as both Jackie and Darren lost interest in being parents, leaving Ty to fend for himself.

Horrified Ty accused Darren of lying, but eventually realised it was all true – which meant Jackie must have abducted him as a baby. But who were Tyrone’s real parents?

Next week, after doing some digging, Mr Dobbs tracks down his biological grandmother, Evelyn Plummer, played by TV favourite Maureen Lipman. Can she shed any light on his long-lost family? Why did Jackie kidnap him? Will he regret tracing his relatives, and are there any secret siblings out there waiting to be discovered?

