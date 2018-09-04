Accessibility Links

When is Jenna Coleman's child abduction thriller The Cry coming to TV?

When is Jenna Coleman’s child abduction thriller The Cry coming to TV?

Everything you need to know about the BBC1 drama, the cast, the story and the airdate

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 20/02/2018 - Programme Name: The Cry - TX: n/a - Episode: The Cry - First Look (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, TUESDAY 20TH FEBRUARY, 2018* Joanna (JENNA COLEMAN) - (C) Synchronicity - Photographer: Lachlan Moore

In a major departure from her roles in Doctor Who and Victoria, Jenna Coleman next stars in BBC1 thriller The Cry – a drama about a young mother whose newborn baby is abducted in Australia.

Here’s what we know so far:

When is The Cry on TV?

Alexandra (ASHER KEDDIE), Chloe (MARKELLA KAVENAGH), Alistair (EWAN LESLIE), Joanna (JENNA COLEMAN), Elizabeth (STELLA GONET) - (C) Synchronicity - Photographer: Lachlan Moore

Jenna Coleman completed filming for The Cry in Australia and Glasgow in May 2018, so she could begin production on series three of Victoria.

The four-part thriller will air on BBC1 later in the year.

What is The Cry about?

Coleman stars as young mother Joanna, who travels from Scotland to Australia with her husband Alistair (Top of the Lake’s Ewen Leslie) and their newborn child. They’re seeking to gain custody of Alistair’s daughter from his Australia ex-wife Alexandra (played by Asher Keddie), and they’re also visiting Alistair’s mother Elizabeth.

However, an unthinkable tragedy breaks the family apart when their newborn baby is abducted from a small coastal town in Australia. According to the BBC, “it is the catalyst for a journey into the disintegrating psychology of a young woman, exposing the myths and truths of motherhood.”

The Cry - First Look

Coleman has described the experience of reading the script as “like walking a tightrope, racing page to page, unsettling, unknowable, uncomfortable, and thrilling.”

The Cry has been adapted by Jacquelin Perske from the popular 2013 novel of the same name by Helen FitzGerald, and is produced by Synchronicity Films. The director is Glendyn Ivin and the producer is Brian Kaczynski.

Who is in the cast of The Cry?

Aside from Jenna Coleman, Ewen Leslie and Asher Keddie, further casting has now been announced.

They’ll be joined by Stella Gonet, Sophie Kennedy Clark, Alex Dimitriades, Markella Kavenagh and Shareena Clanton.

When will The Cry be on TV?

No air date is confirmed for the show yet.

All about The Cry

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 20/02/2018 - Programme Name: The Cry - TX: n/a - Episode: The Cry - First Look (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, TUESDAY 20TH FEBRUARY, 2018* Joanna (JENNA COLEMAN) - (C) Synchronicity - Photographer: Lachlan Moore
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

