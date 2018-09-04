Hollyoaks: Maxine leaves Glenn for dead after murder confession

Hollyoaks’ Glenn Donovan collapses and is left for dead next week after admitting to daughter-in-law Maxine he killed his son – and her husband – Adam. With his brain tumour threatening to burst at any time, Glenn could die if he doesn’t get to a hospital, leaving Max in a deadly dilemma…

Maxine has teamed up with other women the gruesome gangster has wronged including Grace Black, Simone Loveday and Courtney Campbell to form the WAGs (‘Women Against Glenn’) who’ve made it their mission to bring down the bad boy for his crimes, the worst of which is murdering his own flesh and blood.

Sending him anonymous notes to unnerve him and planning to expose his true colours in public at the grand reopening of Hollyoaks High his firm has helped rebuild, it appears the pressure has got to Glenn when he confesses to Max in his own words what he did to Adam.

It’s the smoking gun the WAGs need, but Glenn soon clocks Maxine is recording their conversation and has set him up. But as his temper flares and he goes to attack her, he collapses and falls to the ground.

Calling her WAG pals for advice about what she should do, the girls tell Maxine there’s only one thing for it – run and leave Glenn to his fate!

Have the vengeful vixens finally got the better of Glenn? Or could he be faking it and fitting them up as a double bluff? And might Maxine face a manslaughter or even a murder charge if the dodgy Donovan dies and it turns out she could’ve prevented it?

