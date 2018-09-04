Hollyoaks: Mac wakes from his coma – and Ellie is arrested!

Hollyoaks villain Mac Nightingale is out of his coma next week following daughter Ellie’s attempt on his life last year, and as if his miraculous recovery from locked-in syndrome wasn’t shocking enough for his family the poisonous patriarch claims he’s a changed man and begs forgiveness. Can he be trusted?

Yazz Maalik is concerned when boyfriend Alfie Nightingale insists he’s had a call from his dastardly dad, who is lying comatose in hospital unable to move or communicate, so she immediately fears the voices in his head have returned as part of the troubled teenager’s ongoing battle with schizoaffective disorder.

Telling Marnie what her son said, the women unite and follow Alfie to the hospital when he keeps insisting he’s definitely heard from his father. It transpires Alfie was telling the truth all along and Mac out of bed and seemingly back to normal.

Alfie is pleased to have his dad back, but the medical miracle is no cause for celebration as far as the rest of the Nightingales are concerned, despite Mac’s apparent assurances he’s changed and wants to be part of the family again. Still stung by the violent abuse he inflicted on him, James has no time for his dad, and Marnie is equally reluctant to reunite.

When Ellie eventually finds out Mac is awake, she panics she could end up in jail if he remembers it was her who attacked him and put him in a coma when she found him beating her brother. Misguided due to being off his medication, Alfie misinterprets a conversation between his sister and his father and calls the police, believing Ellie is trying to hurt Mac – and she’s arrested on the eve of her round-the-world trip!

James and Marnie are horrified at Alfie’s actions, but when they realise he hasn’t been taking his pills they understand what’s behind it and confront him. Is Alfie having a relapse? Will Ellie be left to rot in jail? And has Mac really turned over a new leaf?

