EastEnders: Shakil’s killer’s mum begs Carmel for help

Grieving Carmel is urged to confront the boy who murdered her son in prison

EastEnders’ Carmel Kazemi is stunned to receive a visit from the mother of her son Shakil’s killer next week. Sophie is in desperate need of her help, but how will the grieving family react to her presence?

On Monday 10 September, emotional Carmel prepares for what would’ve been her tragic youngest son’s birthday when there’s a knock at the door. Believing it’s the police who are making enquiries about the shooting incident at the Vic, Carmel is stunned to see Sophie – the woman who’s son, Bruno, stabbed Shaki to death.

Carmel calmly refuses to speak to Sophie, but when Keegan Baker sees her a dramatic confrontation ensues on Tuesday 11 September. Trying to calm down her late son’s best mate, who was also caught up in the knife attack that claimed Shakil’s life, Carmel demands Keegan come to her house to cool off but the pair end up having a blazing row.

On Thursday 13 September, Sophie returns to Walford and confesses to Carmel she’s in danger from a local gang for grassing them up to the police, and begs her for help. When the gang arrive on the Square Kush Kazemi and pal Martin Fowler give chase, and Carmel makes the controversial decision to let Sophie stay with the family – much to Kush’s horror.

By Friday 14 September, Sophie reveals there’s more to her getting in touch with the Kazemis than she originally let on – her imprisoned son Bruno has asked both her and Carmel to visit him in jail…

Despite her initial reluctance, Carmel thinks it through and decides to visit Bruno with Sophie, despite Kush’s fears it’s too soon. Will the visit bring closure for Carmel, who is set to depart Walford later this autumn following the announcement Bonnie Langford is leaving the role?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

