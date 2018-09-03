Who is Jermaine Pennant? Celebrity Big Brother contestant profile

Everything you need to know about the former Liverpool and Stoke footballer

Former Premier League footballer Jermaine Pennant has entered the Celebrity Big Brother house, despite having yet to officially hang up his boots and retire from the game.

Advertisement

The 35-year-old last played football for National League side Billericay Town FC in the 2017/18 season, scoring 1 goal in 13 appearances. This followed spells in Bury, Singapore and India after he left Stoke in 2014.

He has just a released a tell-all autobiography, which is likely why he’s in the CBB house…

Who is Jermaine Pennant?

Pennant is a footballer from Nottingham (he started his career in Notts County’s youth team) who rose to prominence during a three-year spell at Liverpool FC under Rafa Benitez between 2006-09, following a fruitless six years at Arsenal which were mostly spent out on loan at the likes of Watford, Leeds and Birmingham.

His early career was plagued with personal drama. In 2004, he was handed a 16-month ban from driving, and during the ban he crashed his Mercedes into a lamp-post in Aylesbury drink driving while uninsured. He was sentenced to 90 days in prison in early 2006, and served 30 days before returning to play football for Birmingham City with an electronic tag.

Pennant then enjoyed perhaps his best spell in English football with Stoke, making 52 appearances between 2011-2014, before heading to Zaragoza in Spain, where he racked up another drunk driving charge.

Key facts:

Age: 35

Twitter: @Pennant83

Advertisement

Instagram: Jermaine7Pennant