Neighbours: Yashvi confesses to her crush on Ned

Neighbours’ teen Yashvi Rebecchi admits her growing feelings for Ned Willis to uncle Toadie next week, but as she gets up close and personal with her cute crush during a training session in the pool can the schoolgirl keep a lid on her burgeoning lust?

Advertisement

Having saved Ned’s life be rescuing him from the Lassiters sauna when he fell asleep, the hotel worker is grateful to his sports-mad neighbour and helps her with a workout at the Sharma-Rebecchi pool on Friday 14 September.

Relishing the time getting wet and wild with the handsome older man, little sister Kirsha then discovers Yashvi’s ‘lucky towel’ she kept covered in Ned’s sweat from the sauna encounter in her bedroom and teases her sibling.

Sensing his niece’s mortification, Toadie covers for her causing Yashvi to privately admit to her relative she does indeed have a thing for Ned.

Concerned she’s setting herself up for heartbreak, Toadie is worried but Yash assures him it’s a passing attraction and she’s bound to get over it soon… But could the hormonal teenager be developing an inappropriate obsession?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.