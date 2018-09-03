I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 – Which stars are joining the jungle cast?

Danny Dyer, Lucy Fallon and Nigel Farage are among the early rumoured campmates for ITV's Australian reality show

With I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! on the horizon, gossip and rumours are spreading fast about who might be making an appearance in this year’s jungle contest.

From politicians to soap stars, anybody who’s anybody – and some who aren’t – have been linked to the reality show…

Here’s some of the rumoured celebs who have been getting the rumour mill turning so far…

Jack Maynard

The YouTuber from Brighton and younger brother of singer Conor Maynard, Jack was last year booted out of the jungle back in 2017, after it was revealed that he’d previously posted racist and homophobic slurs on his social media.

However, he’s rumoured to be making a shock reappearance, alongside a couple of other I’m a Celeb… alumni….

Frankie Bridge

Former Saturdays band member Frankie Bridge is no stranger to reality TV, following her stint on Strictly back in 2014 – she proved a big hit with viewers, and was runner-up in the series finale.

Her hubby Wayne Bridge has also appeared on I’m a Celeb..! previously, so she’s no stranger to the show’s format.

Gemma Collins

Second time round could be a charm for Gemma Collins.

The TOWIE star appeared in the jungle last year but only lasted three days after unexpectedly quitting. She later revealed that she’d left for personal reasons amid allegations that her ex had assaulted her shortly before she flew out to Australia.

Jamie Laing

The Made In Chelsea star went down well on ITV2’s I’m a Celeb spin-off show Extra Camp last year and has a youth-skewed online following, which has apparently piqued ITV’s interest – plus he’s mates with the reigning Queen of the Jungle who must be able to put in a good word for him, right?

A TV source reportedly told The Sun: “Jamie has been telling friends he is in talks to do it, which is long overdue after his stints on the ITV2 show.

“Producers love that he has got a TV following and online fans with his own YouTube channel, as they are trying to snap up a younger audience.

“He’s a cheeky chappie and no doubt the public will fall in love with him like they did Toff.”

If all goes according to plan, a reporting job on This Morning may not be far away…

Rosie Marcel

Holby City actress Rosie Marcel – who plays Jac Naylor in the BBC drama – was recently asked whether she would want to appear on I’m a Celebrity.

“I’ve had a couple of meetings. I have spoken to them, it is something I would love to do actually,” she said. “I think for me it would be an amazing challenge.”

You heard it here first!

Aaron Chalmers

Former Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers told The Sun that he would “love to do the jungle”.

However, there is just one problem “I’m petrified of spiders,” he said. “There was one in the house the other day and I just ran away.”

Sounds like a perfect booking to us!

Brendan Cole

After it was revealed that Brendan Cole would not be appearing in Strictly Come Dancing this year, he was rumoured for an I’m a Celebrity appearance.

However, from looking at the live tour dates on Brendan’s website, he seems to be pretty busy in late November which is traditionally when the show kicks off Down Under.

Catherine Tyldesley

After leaving Corrie, Catherine Tyldesley was rumoured for Strictly Come Dancing. However, she denied the whispers and instead she’s now been tipped to head into the jungle.

Well, that is according to bookmaker Coral who said: “Rumours over her next career move went into overdrive after she spoke about her relatives in Australia and her desire to spend some time there, and we think it’s all building up to a perfect match with a stint in the jungle.”

Katie McGlynn, Shayne Ward or Faye Brooks

There’s usually a Coronation Street star or two who goes into the I’m a Celebrity jungle every year, and ahead of this series, tabloid reports are suggesting that not two but THREE of the soap’s big names are vying for a place in the line-up.

According to The Sun, a source said that following Jennie McAlpine‘s appearance on the show last year, “Faye, Shayne and Katie are all eager to follow in her place.

“But TV bosses will only take on one Corrie cast member and, so far, they have a tough decision on their hands.”