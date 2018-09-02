Who is Hardeep Singh Kohli? Celebrity Big Brother 2018 contestant

The former One Show reporter is one of the celebrities in the CBB house this summer

Broadcaster Hardeep Singh Kohli is one of this summer’s Celebrity Big Brother confirmed contestants.

The 49-year-old comedian and TV presenter used to be a roving reporter on The One Show.

The Scottish TV personality has also previously starred on Celebrity MasterChef, Question Time and on BBC Radio 4.

He’s written for many national publications as well as performing his stand-up at the Edinburgh Festival. In fact, that’s exactly where he was when he got the “last minute” call to appear on Celebrity Big Brother.

So last minute in fact that he had to cancel the rest of his run at the Fringe!

Sincere apologies for the cancellation of the rest of my fringe run.

A last minute TV project came up.

My profound thanks to @AssemblyFest for yet again being frightful hosts.

And much love to those that gave me their hour. Love love. — hardeep singh kohli (@misterhsk) August 14, 2018

Hardeep Singh Kohli: key facts

A post shared by Hardeep Singh Kohli (@misterhsk) on Jun 7, 2018 at 12:10pm PDT

Age: 49

Job: Broadcaster

Instagram: @misterhsk