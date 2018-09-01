When is Mother’s Day on TV? Who is in the cast? What is it about?

Everything you need to know about the new BBC drama about the Warrington Bombings

Mother’s Day, a new 90-minute feature from Broken writer Nick Leather based on the aftermath of the 1993 Warrington Bombings, is due to arrive on BBC2 later this year.

It stars Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure and Motherland’s Anna Maxwell Martin as two mothers on opposite sides of the Irish sea who are brought together in the wake of the tragedy on 20th March 1993, which killed two young children and injured dozens.

Find out everything we know about Mother’s Day below.

When is Mother’s Day on TV?

The TV movie is set to air on Monday 3rd September at 9pm on BBC2.

Who is in the cast?

The aforementioned Maxwell Martin and McClure lead the cast. McClure will play Susan McHugh, the real-life Dubliner who organised one of the largest peace rallies in Irish history in the wake of the bombing, while Maxwell Martin will star as Wendy Parry, whose 12-year-old son Tim lost his life in the attack.

Joining the actresses is Irish actor David Wilmot (best known for his roles in Calvary and Netflix’s The Alienist), who will play Vicky’s husband Arthur, and Daniel Mays, who stars as Parry’s husband, Colin.

What is going to happen?

The drama will tell the true story of the response to two separate terrorist attacks by the IRA in Warrington, Cheshire in 1993, actions which led to a Dublin peace rally organised by McHugh and attended by thousands. The one-off episode –marking 25 years since the protest – will see the British and Irish mothers unite against the atrocities committed during the Troubles.

Mother’s Day is set to air on BBC2 in Autumn 2018