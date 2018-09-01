EastEnders: Stuart storms the Queen Vic in gun drama – see the new pics

Lives are on the line in EastEnders this coming week as a showdown between Stuart Highway and the Carters at the Queen Vic ends in a gunshot being fired – but who takes a bullet?

Advertisement

On Monday 3 September, Mick Carter discovers Callum ‘Halfway’ Highway lied about his troubled big brother’s involvement in the recent suspicious goings-on at the pub and feels betrayed he protected him over his surrogate family.

A furious confrontation between Mick and Stuart ends with the laid-back landlord exploding in a rare display of violence.

Meanwhile, Tina is horrified when old friend Dylan reveals he has retracted his statement against sinister Stuart about the attack he endured similar to her ordeal, that had virtually guaranteed a conviction for his crimes. Upon learning the bald-headed bad boy has been intimidating him, Teen fears he will come after her.

Later, with the whole Carter clan on edge, Mick takes Lady Di for a walk in the middle of the night – but new pictures show a bloodied and bruised Stuart has returned to the Square and is lying in wait back at the pub. Soon the situation escalates and the sound of gunfire is heard… Has Stuart shot his nemesis or is someone else caught in the crossfire?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.