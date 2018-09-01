EastEnders: Louise catches Sharon with Keanu?

Sharon Mitchell’s steamy affair with toy boy Keanu Taylor is at risk of being rumbled when stepdaughter Louise returns to EastEnders next week and almost catches the couple in the act.

Husband Phil is out of the country on a mysterious business trip to Spain, which has driven his neglected missus into the arms of the muscly mechanic. On Monday 3 September, Sharon gets son Denny out of the house and Keanu pops round.

Sharing his fears Phil will find out about them, Sharon reassures her lover and the pair are soon tearing at each others’ clothes as passion takes hold. But there’s a near-miss when Phil’s daughter Louise gets home from her holiday with mum Lisa Fowler and almost catches the couple canoodling!

Thankfully the teen doesn’t see anything untoward but it’s a close call and the illicit love birds realise how risky being together is turning out to be, and agree to meet a secret location later that night. They might not be so lucky the next time someone almost busts them…

Later next week, Sharon and Keanu also find themselves embroiled in the shooting drama at the Queen Vic involving Stuart Highway and the Carters, and Mrs Mitchell pays him off to keep quiet about something suspicious he sees down at the canal – but what is it? And will it jeopardise their passionate fling?

