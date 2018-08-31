Accessibility Links

Coronation Street reveals Peter’s fate after drive-by shooting (Spoilers)

There was a twist in tonight's gun drama

Soap fans were left fearing for the future of Peter Barlow on tonight’s Coronation Street, only for it to be revealed that a shot he’d taken to the chest had been fired from a paint gun. The first episode of Friday’s double bill ended with Peter seemingly being gunned down during a drive-by outside the Underworld factory, but when ITV returned to life in Weatherfield at 8.30pm, a shaken Peter was seen realising that it was paint staining his shirt and not blood.

Viewers have seen gang leader Tyler attempting to intimidate the Barlows all this week in a bid to stop Simon from giving evidence in court. And after the shock shooting of his dad, Simon was seen receiving a text warning that it would be a bullet next time. In the end, though, Simon announced that he wouldn’t be deterred from heading to the courtroom, leaving Leanne fearful about what’s now in store for her son.

As for Peter, he now seems to be fully recovered from the attack – and may even have risen in the estimation of one-time partner Carla, who admitted to best friend Michelle that she still had feelings for him. So could the shot to Peter’s chest ended up piercing Carla’s heart? Are the pair set to get back together? See if you can spot any further romantic tension when Coronation Street returns on Monday at 7.30pm.

