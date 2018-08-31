When is BBC2’s Eight Go Rallying: the Road to Saigon on TV?

BBC2's new documentary sees eight celebs take part in an epic classic car rally across South East Asia

Celebrities-in-cars is a pretty well-known TV trope now – James Corden alone has built an entertainment empire off the back of it.

But BBC2’s new documentary Eight Go Rallying: the Road to Saigon has a twist – eight celebrities in classic (read: falling apart) cars will be taking part in a car rally stretching across more than 3,000km of South East Asia.

Read on for everything you need to know about the show.

When is Eight Go Rallying: the Road to Saigon on TV?

The series starts on Sunday 19th August at 9pm on BBC2.

What’s the show’s premise?

The clue’s in the title: eight celebrities (two in each car) head off on a classic car rally, starting off in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The pairs – two married couples, two best mates and one dynamic mother-daughter duo – race against each other while encountering a few bumps in the road along the way.

While there’s some sightseeing for the celebs, it’s not all fun and games, as a contestant ends up in hospital, and more than one car breaks down.

Who are the celebrities taking part?

The four pairs include: food broadcaster and Great British Menu host Andi Oliver alongside her TV presenter daughter Miquita Oliver; broadcaster Noel Edmonds (of Deal or No Deal fame) and his wife, makeup artist Liz; Martin Kemp (EastEnders) and his wife, musician and former Wham! backup singer Shirlie; and friends Tinchy Stryder and Jordan Stephens (Rizzle Kicks).