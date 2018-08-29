Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Tina McIntyre lookalike shocks Peter in tonight’s Coronation Street (Spoilers)

Tina McIntyre lookalike shocks Peter in tonight’s Coronation Street (Spoilers)

Will Peter pass Carla's cunning test?

29_08_CORO_PETER_CARLA_02

Peter Barlow is put to the test on tonight’s Coronation Street when he interviews a potential new employee at the factory, only to find that she’s a dead mistress for his late mistress Tina McIntyre. “When interviewing for a machinist, Carla is struck by how much like Tina one of the applicants is. So she decides to let Peter interview her and see how he handles it,” says actor Chris Gascoyne. “She is testing whether or not he has changed. But will he pass the test? You’ll have to wait and see.”

Advertisement
29_08_CORO_PETER_CARLA_01

As viewers will recall, Peter started his passionate affair with Tina back in 2013 on the very day that he married Carla. But Peter and Tina’s plans to run away together were stymied when Carla revealed that he was pregnant. Realising it was Carla he loved, Peter ditched Tina, who then went on to be murdered in 2014 by Carla’s brother Rob Donovan.

corries-tina-mcintyre-and-peter-barlow-f71c5a4ba5ac5374c62b6-eae0f01-f032d7c

Subsequent events then saw Peter arrested for the crime, with the resulting stress causing Carla to lose her baby. Following the eventual exposure of Rob’s guilt, Peter left for a new life in Portsmouth, while Carla later embarked on a relationship with Nick Tilsley.

But with Peter now back in her orbit thanks to his recent investment in Underworld, Carla is understandably concerned that her ex will revert to type. Find out how Peter reacts when Corrie shows these scenes at 7.30 and 8.30pm on ITV.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

29_08_CORO_PETER_CARLA_02
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

15_08_coro_carla_peter_01fddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddd-29df

Coronation Street: Peter and Carla targeted in drive-by gun drama

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 23 January 2018 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 23 January 2018 Coronation Street - Ep 9369 Friday 2 February 2018 - 1st Ep Carla Connor [ALISON KING] is nervous knowing that Aidan and Kate are going for their initial tests to see if they can be a donor. Bored she invites herself back to Daniel Barlow’s [ROB MALLARD] flat after hearing that Sinead knocked him back. Once inside she is flirtatious and a smitten Daniel gets more than he bargained for! Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Coronation Street: Carla and Daniel get passionate – see the first-look pictures

article-2552432-19FCED4700000578-25_634x340

Coronation Street’s Peter Barlow tempted by Tina McIntyre lookalike?

Screen Shot 2017-12-19 at 06.29.06

Coronation Street: watch Carla return in brand-new Christmas 2017 trailer

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more