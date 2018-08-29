Emmerdale spoilers: Charity makes shock decision about the court case – will Bails go free?

Charity Dingle has decided to pull out of the court case against DI Mark Bails after being manipulated by the predatory police officer. Wednesday’s Emmerdale saw Charity left feeling guilty after Bails reached out to their biological son Ryan and tried to convince him of his innocence. But will Charity really let Bails get away with his crimes?

In the run-up to Charity making her momentous decision, she was seen rushing round to Ryan’s house after learning that Bails had made contact. Wanting to listen to what his father had to say, Ryan was told that Charity is lying about what happened to her and that she was the one who originally enticed Bails.

After Bails had said his piece, he left the house, but not before planting a seed of doubt in Charity’s mind when he told her that she’d never be able to convince a jury of his guilt. Distraught, Charity headed home, now late for a lunch she’d planned for Debbie and Noah that she’d arranged in order to tell them about Ryan’s existence.

Now feeling unable to admit the truth, a conflicted Charity told her shocked partner Vanessa that she is no longer going ahead with the court case. Viewers will now have to wait until Thursday’s double bill to find out whether Charity reconsiders her options or if Bails really will evade justice…

