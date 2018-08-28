Hollyoaks: Luke discovers Ollie’s secret as Buster frames Scott for abuse

Hollyoaks’ grooming storyline takes centre stage next week when Luke Morgan discovers son Ollie’s shocking secret – but sexual predator Buster Smith takes goes to drastic lengths to cover his tracks, and frames innocent Scott Drinkwell for his sick sexual abuse crimes.

Teenager Ollie has been groomed and abused by football coach Buster for months, who has isolated the lad from his family and forced him to stay quiet about his ordeal.

Luke is horrified when he finds the inappropriate pictures Buster took of his son, that Ollie was trying to destroy, and the awful truth about what’s been happening right under his nose begins to dawn on the distressed dad.

Meanwhile, Buster panics that the net is closing in and concocts an elaborate plot whereby coffee shop worker Scott is apprehended by the police and ends up wrongfully accused of abuse.

As stunned Scott tries to prove his innocence, Buster hopes to remain undetected – but will his former victim Brody Hudson put the pieces together when he sees the pictures Ollie tried to get rid of?

Later in the week, Imran Maalik find his traumatised friend Ollie drowning his sorrows in the village and tells Luke, who reaches out to his son having also battled with booze to block out his own demons after being sexually assaulted himself almost 20 years ago.

Can Luke get through to Ollie? And will the truth about Buster be revealed?

