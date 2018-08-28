Emmerdale reveal Rodney’s fate – find out if he survived his dramatic collapse

Life will never be the same again for the Blackstocks…

Emmerdale has revealed the outcome of Rodney Blackstock’s shock collapse, with viewers fearing the village veteran had been killed off after yesterday’s drama.

In tonight’s episode (Tuesday 28 August), Rodney was seen recovering in hospital where doctors delivered the news he had suffered a mini-stroke. Even though he was expected to make a quick recovery, it was a warning sign he could be at risk from a more serious stroke further down the line if he didn’t make some serious lifestyle changes and avoided stress.

But young-at-heart Hot Rod refused to heed medical advice and checked himself out to race home, so he could Skype lover Misty Allbright who left for Thailand last week with the intention of jumping on a plane and joining her.

Daughters Nicola King and Bernice Blackstock were stunned their ailing parent would put his health at risk, but the girls were already in their dad’s bad books having meddled in his age-gap romance with Misty and engineering her exit in the first place, so he was not about to listen to what they had to say.

Sadly, Misty had clearly moved on as Rodney witnessed her getting a very saucy massage from a young man called Juan during their video call (a surprise appearance from Hedydd Dylan whose final scenes as Misty were believed to have aired on Friday 24 August) and the long-distance relationship was called off, leaving Mr Blackstock heartbroken and forced to stay in the UK.

Fuming at Bernice and Nicola for robbing what could be his last chance of happiness, raging Rodders announced he was moving out of the family home and would never forgive his kids for ruining things with Misty.

Can the Blackstock brood’s rift be healed? And is Rodney’s health a ticking time bomb with the threat of a major stroke now hanging over him?

