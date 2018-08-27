Celebrity Big Brother 2018: Who is Roxanne Pallett, and what’s she famous for?

The ex-Emmerdale actor is leaving behind her new fiancé for the Big Brother house

Roxanne Pallett is perhaps best known for her role as Jo Sugden on Emmerdale, where she garnered critical praise for her domestic violence storyline between 2008 and 2009. She starred on the show for three years, before branching out into film, appearing in a number of horror flicks, including Lake Placid 3.

She was also recently married, making the front cover of OK! magazine…

She’s also appeared on a number of reality shows in the past, notably Dancing On Ice series four back in 2009.

Who is Roxanne Pallett engaged to?

Pallett made headlines after she announced that her fiancé, steelworker Lee Walton, proposed to her just a week after they first met.

The couple first bonded online in the summer of 2017.

Who is Roxanne Pallett? Key facts:

Age: 35

Job: Actor

Twitter: @RoxannePallett

Instagram: @roxannepallettofficial

