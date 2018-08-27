EastEnders is on at a later time tonight

Tonight’s Bank Holiday Monday episode of EastEnders will be shown at the later time of 8.30pm on BBC1. The schedule change avoids a clash with ITV rival Coronation Street, which airs an hour-long instalment this evening from 7.30 until 8.30pm.

Advertisement

Monday’s visit to Walford promises to be explosive, with Phil set to vent his anger at Arches employee Keanu. But will Phil’s firing of Keanu merely end up driving the young mechanic into the arms of Sharon? In the run-up to the showdown, Phil will be seen taking Dennis out for the day, only for the nervy youngster to rush home after spying some of the gang members. His suspicions aroused, Phil later questions Keanu, but ends up being put in the picture by Karen, who lets slip some details when she returns Dennis’s mended jacket.

A furious Phil then storms home with Keanu in tow and demands to know why he wasn’t told the truth. With tempers fraying, Sharon admits that she concealed things from Phil because she didn’t want him kicking off. With Keanu standing up for Sharon, Phil goes apoplectic and dismisses Keanu.

Elsewhere, Hayley panics when Jean buys her a babygrow and insists she returns it. When Stacey catches Jean in the act, she is forced to lie and says it was for Kim. When Stacey realises the story doesn’t add up, Hayley steps in and insists Jean asks Kim to lie for her. After making a deal with Kim, Jean helps Hayley adjust her clothes but they are stunned when Stacey walks in and sees Hayley’s bump…

Plus, Billy questions Honey and Kim about their night out together, knowing they’re lying. Dentist Adam then arrives to visit Mariam and Arshad, but bumps into Billy and Honey. Billy picks up on the atmosphere and back home, Honey admits she went on a date with him. How will Billy react?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.