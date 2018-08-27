Accessibility Links

Coronation Street schedule change for Bank Holiday Monday

Find out when you can visit Weatherfield tonight

Coronation Street will be shown as an hour-long episode at 7.30pm this evening instead of its usual Monday-night double bill. The Bank Holiday scheduling change avoids a clash with BBC1 rival EastEnders, which is showing at the later time of 8.30pm.

Tonight’s drama will see Henry admit to Gemma that he’s trying to con the Connors – but will she stand by her man or kick him into touch? Elsewhere, Imran tries to get out of going on a cruise with his mum Saira and asks Kate whether Rana would be interested in going instead. When Rana agrees, her decision looks set to test her relationship

Fans will also see Ken bring Simon back from Cornwall in time for his upcoming sentencing. But Simon’s mood soon darkens further when he receives a threatening text welcoming him home.

Carla is taken aback when Peter reveals that he’s quit Street Cars in order to give Underworld his full attention. And there’s a showdown for two Corrie doyennes as Rita lets rip at Audrey for her jealousy of Maria and for choosing Lewis over Gail!

