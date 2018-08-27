Accessibility Links

Who is Hardeep Singh Kohli? Celebrity Big Brother 2018 contestant

The former One Show reporter is one of the celebrities in the CBB house this summer

Hardeep Singh Kohli

Broadcaster Hardeep Singh Kohli is one of this summer’s Celebrity Big Brother confirmed contestants.

The 49-year-old comedian and TV presenter used to be a roving reporter on The One Show.

The Scottish TV personality has also previously starred on Celebrity MasterChef, Question Time and on BBC Radio 4.

He’s written for many national publications as well as performing his stand-up at the Edinburgh Festival. In fact, that’s exactly where he was when he got the “last minute” call to appear on Celebrity Big Brother.

So last minute in fact that he had to cancel the rest of his run at the Fringe!

Hardeep Singh Kohli: key facts

Age: 49

Job: Broadcaster

Instagram: @misterhsk

All about Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother - Gabby Allen
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

