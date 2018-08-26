Rose Matafeo’s Horndog named best comedy show at the Edinburgh Fringe

The 26-year-old scooped the prize for her 60-minute set about her love life

New Zealand comedian Rose Matafeo has taken top honours at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with her comedy show, Horndog.

Her 60-minute piece won the award for Best Comedy Show, which was shared by Netflix sensation Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette and John Robins’ The Darkness of John Robins in 2017.

Matafeo, who is of Samoan and Scottish-Croatian heritage, penned a critically acclaimed show about her love life and dating and was dubbed the “voice of Millennials” for her efforts.

I am completely overwhelmed to win this award. Far out. Awesome actually. pic.twitter.com/XKHhvqGLoV — Rose Matafeo (@Rose_Matafeo) August 25, 2018

Steve Coogan (who claimed the same title in 1992, when the awards were known as The Perriers) presented Matafeo with her award and she later shared her delight on Twitter.

“I am completely overwhelmed to win this award,” Matafeo wrote. “Far out. Awesome actually.”

She wasn’t the only winner on the night, though. Irishman Ciarán Dowd took home the award for Best Newcomer for his one-man show, Don Rodolfo.