Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Rose Matafeo’s Horndog named best comedy show at the Edinburgh Fringe

Rose Matafeo’s Horndog named best comedy show at the Edinburgh Fringe

The 26-year-old scooped the prize for her 60-minute set about her love life

Steve Coogan and Rose Matafeo

New Zealand comedian Rose Matafeo has taken top honours at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with her comedy show, Horndog.

Advertisement

Her 60-minute piece won the award for Best Comedy Show, which was shared by Netflix sensation Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette and John Robins’ The Darkness of John Robins in 2017.

Matafeo, who is of Samoan and Scottish-Croatian heritage, penned a critically acclaimed show about her love life and dating and was dubbed the “voice of Millennials” for her efforts.

Steve Coogan (who claimed the same title in 1992, when the awards were known as The Perriers) presented Matafeo with her award and she later shared her delight on Twitter.

“I am completely overwhelmed to win this award,” Matafeo wrote. “Far out. Awesome actually.”

Advertisement

She wasn’t the only winner on the night, though. Irishman Ciarán Dowd took home the award for Best Newcomer for his one-man show, Don Rodolfo.

Tags

All about Edinburgh Festivals

Steve Coogan and Rose Matafeo
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

This Time With Alan Partridge

Steve Coogan describes how Alan Partridge has changed with new writers

Percelle Ascott and Sorcha Groundsell, The Innocents (Netflix, EH)

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Steve Coogan (Getty,mh)

Steve Coogan is writing a new comedy drama set in a Welsh 1960s hippy commune

Emma Watson and Emma Stone

Emma Watson in talks to replace Emma Stone in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more