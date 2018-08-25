Strictly Come Dancing professional Luba Mushtuk confirms she won’t have a partner this year

The news follows the announcement that Neil Jones won't be partnered for the third year running

New Strictly Come Dancing professional Luba Mushtuk has revealed that she won’t have a celebrity partner this series.

The Russian-born pro, who has worked as an assistant choreographer for the show since 2016, confirmed on Twitter that she wouldn’t be partnered up this year.

She wrote that while she was “extremely happy” to be a part of the show, she wouldn’t be featuring with a celeb.

Just wanted to say that I am extremely happy to be part of the greatest show @bbcstrictly as a professional dancer ! Whilst I won’t be partnering a celebrity this year, I can’t wait for you to see all the amazing numbers we have been rehearsing when the show launches on 8th Sep. — Luba Mushtuk (@LubaMushtuk) August 25, 2018

The news comes as Neil Jones revealed that he won’t have a celebrity partner for the third year running.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be paired up this series,” Neil said in a video message posted to Twitter. “But do not worry, because I’m still going to be there every single week in all the group numbers, you’re going to see me in the music acts, in It Takes Two, which I love.

“I’m really really happy to be part of such a great show and I just wanted to say to everyone, thank you so much for all of your kind words and your support,” he added. “Thank you and I can’t wait for it to start.”

The It Takes Two favourite previously told RadioTimes.com that despite there being new professional dancers joining the show this year, and Brendan Cole leaving the show, that still didn’t guarantee that he would have a partner.

Alongside Luba, two new male professionals are joining Strictly this year, Graziano Di Prima and Johannes Radebe.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 this autumn