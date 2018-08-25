Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Strictly Come Dancing professional Luba Mushtuk confirms she won’t have a partner this year

Strictly Come Dancing professional Luba Mushtuk confirms she won’t have a partner this year

The news follows the announcement that Neil Jones won't be partnered for the third year running

New Strictly pro dancer Luba Mushtuk

New Strictly Come Dancing professional Luba Mushtuk has revealed that she won’t have a celebrity partner this series.

Advertisement

The Russian-born pro, who has worked as an assistant choreographer for the show since 2016, confirmed on Twitter that she wouldn’t be partnered up this year.

She wrote that while she was “extremely happy” to be a part of the show, she wouldn’t be featuring with a celeb.

The news comes as Neil Jones revealed that he won’t have a celebrity partner for the third year running.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be paired up this series,” Neil said in a video message posted to Twitter. “But do not worry, because I’m still going to be there every single week in all the group numbers, you’re going to see me in the music acts, in It Takes Two, which I love.

“I’m really really happy to be part of such a great show and I just wanted to say to everyone, thank you so much for all of your kind words and your support,” he added. “Thank you and I can’t wait for it to start.”

The It Takes Two favourite previously told RadioTimes.com that despite there being new professional dancers joining the show this year, and Brendan Cole leaving the show, that still didn’t guarantee that he would have a partner.

Alongside Luba, two new male professionals are joining Strictly this year, Graziano Di Prima and Johannes Radebe.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 this autumn

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

New Strictly pro dancer Luba Mushtuk
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Strictly Come Dancing: Neil Jones

Strictly’s Neil Jones misses out on celebrity partner for THIRD year running

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Logo

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 – Which stars are joining the jungle cast?

The official logo for CBB 2018 from Channel 5 (Channel 5)

Who’s going into the Celebrity Big Brother house in summer 2018?

Strictly Come Dancing - 2018 Logo

Who's in? Strictly Come Dancing confirmed contestants

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more