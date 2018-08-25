Home and Away: Mason to be a dad – baby bombshell in Summer Bay!

Home and Away hunk Mason Morgan is in for a shock next week when he learns he’s going to be a dad – and he barely knows the mother of his child!

On Monday 3 September, the buff Bay resident receives a message from Dempsey, the girl he hooked up with at his brother’s wedding. The pair hit it off on Brody and Ziggy’s big day, and she was even his plus one, but he’s not heard from her since until now.

Hoping they can pick up where they left off Mason is thrilled to see Dempsey again, but he’s reeling when she confesses her ulterior motive for getting in touch – she’s tracked him down to tell him that she’s pregnant with his baby.

Sensing Mason is struggling to process the news as they discuss their options, Dempsey wonders if she should’ve even told him, but after a frank discussion about what the future may hold the Morgan baby mama says she’ll give the guy some space and urges him to contact her when he’s got his head around the development.

On Tuesday 4 September, Mason confides in big sister Tori he’s unexpectedly going to be a father – unaware she’s considering IVF treatment and going it alone as a single parent after a string of failed relationships and concerns her biological clock is ticking.

With an unwanted child on the way for her brother, will Tori reveal her own baby dream to the rest of the family having already opened up to best mate Leah Patterson? And what will Mason and Dempsey decide to do about their predicament?

