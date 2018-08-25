Accessibility Links

EastEnders plans shock shooting at the Queen Vic – watch the trailer

Who is pulling the trigger?

Autumn on EastEnders is set to feature a shock shooting at the Queen Vic pub, but who is taking the bullet and who is pulling the trigger? A brief promo released by the BBC1 soap features a calm nighttime shot of the beloved Walford boozer interrupted by the sound of a shot ringing out, but show bosses are currently remaining tight lipped on further details surrounding the gun drama.

Might it be linked to Stuart’s current campaign of revenge and intimidation? Or are tensions with the local gangs set to escalate in the coming weeks? All we know for certain is that the scenes will be shown in September, so there’s not actually that long to wait before all becomes clear.

EastEnders has, of course, featured no end of shootings in the past, from Phil Mitchell (twice) to Mick Carter by way of Jack Dalton. In fact, if landlord Mick gets shot again, he’ll be in a good position to overtake Phil in the rankings!

You can visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

