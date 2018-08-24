Accessibility Links

Emmerdale to air Misty Allbright’s exit tonight

But will Rodney go too?

Misty Allbright is to exit Emmerdale tonight for a new life in Thailand – but lover Rodney Blackstock will not be going with her. Nicola and Bernice will scheme to ensure that dad Rodders stays put in the village, telling the amorous Ms Allbright that he’s too ill to accompany her. But have we really seen the last of the character? During an appearance today on ITV’s Lorraine show, actress Hedydd Dylan said that she would jump at the chance to reprise the role: “I could come back with a little mini-me Rodney, who knows?” said the star. “I’d go back in a flash, I think.”

Misty’s departure will have a big effect on the Blackstocks, with Rodney set to suffer a shock collapse in the wake of his heartbreak. In the midst of Misty’s exit, a guilty Bernice and Nicola try to convince Rodney that he’s better off without her, but he’s hellbent on finding out why she decided to go. Pretty soon, Bernice is forced to come clean that they lied to Misty and told her that Rodney was too sick to go on the trip – bombshell news that leaves Rodney incandescent with rage.

But just as he’s about to tell his family exactly what he thinks of them, Rodney suddenly collapses. Fearing that he’s about to die, Nicola quickly calls an ambulance. But will the emergency services get to Rodney in time? Or is Nicola and Bernice’s plotting set to end in tragedy?

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

