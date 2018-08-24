All of next week’s Coronation Street spoilers: Peter is shot, Rana’s crisis, plus Henry needs help

Shooting terror for Peter

The big Coronation Street storyline for next week sees things set to turn potentially deadly for Peter. The upcoming drama will see Peter’s son Simon return to Weatherfield and face immediate pressure not to testify in court against local gang leader Tyler. But it’s Peter himself who ends up staring down the barrel of a gun.

“The problem with the gang has been hanging over them for months and Peter knows that Simon is not safe with Tyler out for revenge. Things turn really nasty next week when Peter gets caught in the crossfire, literally. Tyler’s mates have made a gun and they fire out of a car window. Peter is hit in the chest and Carla is hysterical,” says actor Chris Gascoyne.

Kate’s ultimatum for Rana

Kate Connor is to issue girlfriend Rana Nazir with a surprise ultimatum that could lead to the end of the pair’s relationship. The fan favourites have been under pressure of late, with Rana forced to deny her romance with Kate in order to see her ailing dad Hassan one last time before he passed away. In the wake of the family bereavement, Hassan’s widow Saira will be seeing trying to persuade solicitor son Imran to join her on a six-week cruise. But Weatherfield’s legal eagle is reluctant to go and asks Kate to suggest it to Rana, claiming that it could build bridges between them.

Kate, however, is in no mood to entertain the plan – in fact, she flatly refuses, pointing out that Imran is just trying to get out of it himself. And then comes her stern words to Rana: if she goes on the cruise, she won’t wait for her. So what will Rana do? Is this the end of #Kana? Or is she set to put her relationship above family ties?

Will Gemma aid Horrid Henry?

Henry is a man in need of cash in a hurry, so fakes a fall at the Rovers and pretends to have broken his arm. As viewers know, Henry recently called off his wedding to a woman by the name of Cressida – and now, her family wants payback. But when Henry puts Gemma in the picture about his financial troubles, will she decide to help him in his attempt to sue Johnny and Jenny? Or is Gemma destined to turn her back on her duplicitous boyfriend?

Daniel and Sinead need Carla’s help

Is there a new love triangle drama in the making at Underworld? Sinead is certainly looking worried when a pregnant Sinead watches on as Daniel sweet talks his old flame Carla. But does she have reason to be concerned? After all, Daniel is merely trying to get access to the factory, so that Sinead can finish work on a coat she’s been working on for Cathy. But could there be more to this business meeting than meets the eye? And how would Carla feel should she discover that Daniel is helping himself to fabric offcuts?

End of the road for Jude and Angie?

It looks to be all over for the Appletons when Angie leaves Jude reeling when she tells him that their marriage is over. But what Angie doesn’t realise is that mother-in-law Mary is planning a secret vow renewal for her and Jude. He thinks this romantic gesture could help change Angie’s mind and asks his wife to wait one more day before going public with their split. But will the plan succeed?