Neighbours: Tyler set to return after Cassius revealed as Hamish’s killer?

Neighbours’ Cassius Grady has been revealed as the real killer of Hamish Roche, with an added twist of the hunky gardener being the secret son of the bad boy who was bumped off last year. But with Tyler Brennan jailed for the crime, can we expect a comeback for the incarcerated character if the truth is exposed?

The episode aired on Wednesday 22 August saw Cassius reunited with his mum Elissa Gallow, who audiences may remember as Hamish’s ex Aaron Brennan tracked down while investigating the con man. It became clear Cassius was Hamish’s dad, and flashbacks confirmed the true identity of the killer – but how and why the gorgeous Mr Grady did what he did remains a mystery for now.

It transpires Cassius came to Ramsay Street months ago posing as a gardener on a secret mission to ingratiate himself with the locals so he could find a medallion that went missing on the night of the murder that, if found, could incriminate him and be traced back to Hamish.

Now Cassius has developed genuine feelings for Tyler’s ex Piper Willis, the situation has got very messy – but he doesn’t want to leave her. Fans will be clamouring for Ty to be exonerated and return to Piper, so is there a chance we’ll see Travis Burns reappearing in the show for closure on his exit plot?

“Cassius feels terrible that an innocent man is serving time in prison for something he did,” Joe Davidson told RadioTimes.com, speaking about the jaw-dropping twist for his alter ego. “I would love to see Tyler and Cassius have a scene together.

“It would be exciting, Cassius trying to explain himself and Tyler maybe unleashing a little bit – I think there’s a chance it could be happen. If it does, it’s going to be swift and it’s going to be bloody!”

