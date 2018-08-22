Neighbours: Cassius killed Hamish – his secret dad! Joe Davidson reacts to shock twist

Neighbours has pulled off a plot twist almost a year in the making with the revelation Cassius Grady killed Hamish Roche, and that the dead villain was also the gardener’s dad. Tyler Brennan is in prison for the crime, believing his estranged con man father died after he delivered a blow to the head during a heated confrontation, but fans now know the shocking truth.

Flashbacks on Wednesday 22 August finally solved the mystery of what the handsome horticulturalist has been hiding. The twists were triggered by the arrival of his mum, Elissa Gallow, an ex of Hamish’s who Aaron Brennan tracked down last year when he was digging for info on his half-brother’s poisonous parent.

Cassius isn’t even a real gardener, and came to Ramsay Street with the secret agenda of retrieving a medallion he dropped on the night of the murder which could implicate him if found – he only got close to Tyler’s ex Piper Willis as part of his hunt for the item but has now genuinely fallen for her.

RadioTimes.com has lots of questions about this development, so we asked Joe Davidson, who plays the killer, for some answers…

How long have you known about Cassius’s secret?

From the start. The very first scene I shot was the murder flashback last year. Sean Taylor, who played Hamish, was leaving the show so I had to fly in especially to film a scene we knew would be used as a flashback but not for a year. It was an awesome first scene, killing my dad!

So this twist was planned that far in advance?

I was in on all of it. If people think we don’t plan these things that far ahead, they’re in for a big shock – the writers are so smart. Three is a big long-term plan in mind, even after the murder is revealed they have a lot more up their sleeve viewers don’t know about…

What’s caused all these recent flashbacks?

We’ve seen Cassius is haunted by his past as he was doing rehab with Xanthe, and some of the flashbacks involve Piper. When his mum Elissa turns up she wants to get him out of there once she sees he’s dating the girl who’s boyfriend is in jail for Cassius killing their dad! It’s reckless to hang hang around but has to track down his medallion he lost on the night of the murder. His love for Piper has grown so strong he refuses to leave, so Elissa basically stages an intervention!

Why did Cassius kill his father?

How and why he actually did it we don’t know yet, but that’s going to be revealed very shortly. The audience is already aware Hamish was a bad guy, let’s just say his carelessness and lack of love for the people around him affected everyone deeply.

What can you tell us about Cassius’s relationship with Hamish?

From what we know, his mum has been abused emotionally, or maybe physically, by Hamish. It starts to unravel that Hamish gave Cassius very real reasons to destroy both his and his mother’s life. But deep down I don’t think Cassius is a bad guy. Is he a good guy who just made a mistake? We’ll find out!

Does he feel guilty that Tyler is in prison for his crime?

He feels completely terrible, tormented and conflicted at what he’s done. He definitely feels guilty and the reason he was initially trying to avoid Piper was because he didn’t to get close to her, because her ex is in prison for something he did.

Could Tyler return for a showdown if the truth is revealed?

I would love to see them have a scene together. For them to have a little showdown and for Cassius to explain himself a little bit and Tyler to unleash a little bit, that could be exciting. I think there’s definitely a chance it could happen… If it does, it’s going to be swift and it’s going to be bloody!

Does Cassius genuinely love Piper?

Yes, he’s definitely falling for her and she’s falling for him too. She is the main reason he doesn’t want to leave. It’s so unexpected – Cassius wanted to get in, grab his incriminating medallion and get out – but here’s this beautiful girl that’s like a magnet he’s been drawn to. They’ve become star-crossed lovers.

Is this the end of Cassius?

I hope he can be redeemed…

