Hollyoaks: Milo murders hostage Cindy?

Hollyoaks’ Cindy Cunningham could be murdering Milo Entwistle’s next victim next week as the misguided guardian angel continues to hold her hostage, but she manages to get a message to her family telling them he killed their parents 14 years ago.

Tom, Holly and Liberty think Cindy is away on holiday and have no idea she’s incarcerated in Milo’s creepy lock-up adorned with pictures and press cuttings on the Cunningham family history, which he’s kept as part of his obsession with protecting the clan he destroyed when he was a teenage joyrider and accidentally caused the crash that took the lives of Gordon and Helen back in 2004.

His self-appointed mission to avenge their deaths and keep a watchful eye over their children by posing under a secret identity and ingratiating himself with the family has spiralled out of control, and ended with a string of deaths as people got too close to the truth.

Since Cindy found the lock-up Milo has trapped her there, and is sending texts from her phone to her relatives pretending she’s away on holiday, his feet still firmly under the family table. When Tom and the gang buy Milo a fake axe as a birthday present, Cindy later sees it in his bag when he returns and panics he’s going to kill her.

Swiping her phone back from Milo she messages little brother Tom telling him everything about who their ex-lodger is and what he’s been hiding…

Can the Cunninghams rescue Cindy in time? Hollyoaks’ summer trailer teased a moment where Cindy was trapped in a car dangling from a crane – is this how she meets her maker at Milo’s hand?

