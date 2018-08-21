Accessibility Links

Emmerdale favourite suffers shock collapse

Rodney's life is on the line in next week's episodes

The life of Emmerdale’s Rodney Blackstock will be left hanging in the balance next week when he collapses following the shock departure of his girlfriend Misty. The upcoming drama finds Rodney planning to go to Thailand for a year after Misty lands herself a new fire-eating job overseas. But Rodders’s daughters Nicola and Bernice scheme to keep their dad in the village and Misty ends up leaving without him!

In the midst of Misty’s exit, a guilty Bernice and Nicola try to convince Rodney that he’s better off without her, but he’s hellbent on finding out why she decided to go.

Pretty soon, Bernice is forced to come clean that they lied to Misty and told her that Rodney was too sick to go on the trip – bombshell news that leaves Rodney incandescent with rage.

But just as he’s about to tell his family exactly what he thinks of them, Rodney suddenly collapses. Fearing that he’s about to die, Nicola quickly calls an ambulance. But will the emergency services get to Rodney in time? Or is Nicola and Bernice’s plotting set to end in tragedy?

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

