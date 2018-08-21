Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Bake Off judges reveal how the summer heatwave affected the contestants – and their bakes

Bake Off judges reveal how the summer heatwave affected the contestants – and their bakes

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood tell the new issue of Radio Times how chocolate week "suffered a little bit" in the tent owing to Britain's sweltering summer

The Great British Bake Off 2018 - Noel Fielding, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood

This summer, Britain melted. And The Great British Bake Off was no exception.

Advertisement

Judge Paul Hollywood has described this as being the hottest ever series, while both he and Prue Leith have said that some of the contestants’ bakes inevitably suffered with the soaring temperatures in the tent.

The Great British Bake Off 2018 - Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith
The Great British Bake Off 2018 – Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4)

Speaking about the upcoming series, Hollywood said we can expect “great characters and unique baking, which has never been seen before… And the heat, which has been draining for the poor bakers.”

“It was certainly the hottest Bake Off we’ve ever had,” he added, to which Leith replied: “Worse for the bakers than for us, because we just come in briefly and go out. They’re in there all the time.”

Explaining that it was “roasting” during some of the challenges, Hollywood said: “Yeah, chocolate week suffered a little bit. Caramel sugarwork suffered a little bit. Although bread week, when it was slightly cooler, ironically enough…

“They could have done with the heat,” Leith replied.

The Great British Bake Off 2018 - all 12 bakers, presenters Noel Fielding, Sandi Toksvig and judges Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith
The Great British Bake Off 2018 – all 12 bakers, presenters Noel Fielding, Sandi Toksvig and judges Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4)

The 78-year-old, who returns to GBBO for her second year, also confirmed that this series is going to feature a ‘vegan week’. She says that some of the cakes were so good, “I was personally shocked.”

Series nine of The Great British Bake Off returns with Leith, Hollywood and presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding.

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off returns Tuesday 28th August at 8pm on Channel 4

Tags

All about The Great British Bake Off

The Great British Bake Off 2018 - all 12 bakers, presenters Noel Fielding, Sandi Toksvig and judges Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Lee Ryan - Strictly Come Dancing 2018

Lee Ryan revealed as twelfth Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant

Adam Rowe with his Dave award (UKTV, HF)

“I had a job drilling holes for water – it was well boring” – the top 10 jokes of the Edinburgh Fringe

Strictly 2017 question mark

Who's in? Strictly Come Dancing confirmed contestants

The official logo for CBB 2018 from Channel 5 (Channel 5)

Who’s going into the Celebrity Big Brother house in summer 2018?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more