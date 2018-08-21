Bake Off judges reveal how the summer heatwave affected the contestants – and their bakes

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood tell the new issue of Radio Times how chocolate week "suffered a little bit" in the tent owing to Britain's sweltering summer

This summer, Britain melted. And The Great British Bake Off was no exception.

Judge Paul Hollywood has described this as being the hottest ever series, while both he and Prue Leith have said that some of the contestants’ bakes inevitably suffered with the soaring temperatures in the tent.

Speaking about the upcoming series, Hollywood said we can expect “great characters and unique baking, which has never been seen before… And the heat, which has been draining for the poor bakers.”

“It was certainly the hottest Bake Off we’ve ever had,” he added, to which Leith replied: “Worse for the bakers than for us, because we just come in briefly and go out. They’re in there all the time.”

Explaining that it was “roasting” during some of the challenges, Hollywood said: “Yeah, chocolate week suffered a little bit. Caramel sugarwork suffered a little bit. Although bread week, when it was slightly cooler, ironically enough…

“They could have done with the heat,” Leith replied.

The 78-year-old, who returns to GBBO for her second year, also confirmed that this series is going to feature a ‘vegan week’. She says that some of the cakes were so good, “I was personally shocked.”

Series nine of The Great British Bake Off returns with Leith, Hollywood and presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding.

