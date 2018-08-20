Neighbours: Gary fears Xanthe has a stalker

Neighbours is lining up more drama for Xanthe Canning when the troubled teenager fears she’s being stalked. Protective parent Gary swoops in when he sees his daughter accosted by a strange man, but it turns out the whole thing is a misunderstanding and Xanthe’s life is about to change forever…

On Monday 27 August, Xanthe panics when she recognises a car parked outside the school and begins to suspect someone is following her. Who could it be, and what do they want?

With dad Gary on the scene he flips out and worries this could somehow be connected to the bag of stolen cash he’s been hiding. As the driver approaches Xanthe, Gary attacks him demanding to know what he wants with his little girl.

It turns out he’s a private investigator hired by an insurance firm to investigate Xanthe’s claim following the car accident with Finn Kelly that put her in a coma – and the schoolgirl is set to receive $220,000 compensation!

Gary is thrilled his family are finally getting justice for fiendish Finn’s actions, but Xanthe’s reaction is more muted as she feels the life-changing amount of cash is tainted. Despite knowing it could fund private medical studies and help fulfil her dream of becoming a doctor, Xanthe is in two minds about accepting the payout.

However, she eventually decides to take the cash but she still needs a further $100,000. Gary vows to get his girl to university and is determined to come up with the rest – will he resort to illegal means to get it?

