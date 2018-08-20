Accessibility Links

Everything you need to know about BBC2’s The Wedding Guru

When is BBC2's The Wedding Guru on, and what's it about?

The Wedding Guru (BBC)

“I’m like the f***ing Picasso of the wedding world.”

It’s easy to confuse BBC2’s latest documentary, starring Onkar Singh Purewal, a larger-than-life wedding planner and the self-styled “greatest event planner the world has ever seen,” with a comedy. The new series, which first premiered on BBC Wales, is at once bizarre, laugh-out-loud and cringe-inducing.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Wedding Guru.

When is The Wedding Guru on TV?

The Wedding Guru airs on Mondays at 10pm on BBC2.

What’s the show about?

The Wedding Guru (BBC)
The Wedding Guru (BBC)

Welsh wedding planner Onkar Singh Purewal runs a hotel in the Rhondda Valley with his family, but it’s weddings – from old-fashioned black ties to huge Sikh extravaganzas – that are Onkar’s passion.

Reminiscent sometimes of The Office’s David Brent, Onkar is a foul-mouthed force to be reckoned with. You wonder how anyone – even the worst bridezillas – ever dares say no to him.

“I’m a visionary,” he proclaims during the series. “I can make lemonade out of oranges.”

