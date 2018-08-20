Accessibility Links

Coronation Street: Peter and Carla targeted in drive-by gun drama

The pair are in big danger next week

The lives of Peter Barlow and Carla Connor will be at risk in next week’s Coronation Street when they’re targeted by a mystery gunman. The pair will be put in danger following the return of Peter’s son Simon, who is back in Weatherfield ahead of his sentencing. As Corrie fans are aware, Simon recently admitted his part in an attack on pensioner Flora McArdle to the police, but faced fresh threats from gang leader Tyler who vowed revenge for getting him into trouble.

Now, a preview on the official Corrie website has revealed that Simon is set to receive threatening messages ‘welcoming’ him home before being grabbed by masked teens, who try to force him into a car. Luckily, the abduction attempt is witnessed by Kate Connor, who manages to grab Simon and drag him to safety.

But more drama comes later in the week when it appears as though either Peter or Carla will be caught in the crossfire. As they arrive at the factory, a car will be seen approaching them, the assailant behind the wheel training a gun in their direction. So will one of the two Corrie favourites end up taking a bullet? And might Simon’s involvement with the gang end up leaving him without a father?

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

