Meet the celebrities in BBC2’s Eight Go Rallying: the Road to Saigon

Tinchy Stryder, Noel Edmonds and Miquita Oliver are all taking part in a classic car rally across South East Asia

A road trip of over 3,000km in a foreign country with your nearest and dearest might seem like the dream holiday for some – but for others, being trapped in a worn-out car for days might set some nerves on edge.

“The only time we argue is in the car,” Shirlie Kemp, wife of actor Martin Kemp, admits ruefully.

Which might prove a bit awkward, as together they form one of the four celebrity pairs teaming up to race across South East Asia in a classic car race.

Read on to meet the eight celebrity participants in Eight Go Rallying: the Road to Saigon, which starts Sunday 19th August at 9pm on BBC2.

Andi Oliver and Miquita Oliver

Who are Andi and Miquita Oliver?

Famous mother-daughter duo Andi and Miquita Oliver are taking part in the race to bring them even closer together.

Andi Oliver, 54, is a restauranteur and TV chef, and has been a host on the Great British Menu since 2017. She also co-runs London restaurant SugarShack.

Miquita Oliver, 34, is a TV and radio personality, and has hosted shows on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1Xtra. She got her first presenting gig at just 16, when she began hosting T4’s Popworld.

What classic car are Andi and Miquita Oliver driving?

The pair are driving the oldest car out of all the celebrities: a 1959 Morris Minor. Tensions soon rise, however, as Andi is forced to take on all the driving.

Martin Kemp and Shirlie Kemp

Who are Martin and Shirlie Kemp?

Husband-and-wife duo Martin and Shirlie Kemp will no doubt get a sing-a-long going during the long road trip – the couple both come from musical backgrounds, as Martin is a former Spandau Ballet band member, while Shirlie was a Wham! backing singer.

Shirlie and her fellow female backing singer also struck out on their own in the late 80s, forming the duo Pepsie & Shirlie.

You might also recognise Martin from his days on EastEnders, in which he played the murderous Steve Owen between 1998 and 2002.

What car are Martin and Shirlie Kemp driving?

The couple will be driving a 1972 Mini.

Tinchy Stryder and Jordan Stephens

Who are Tinchy Stryder and Jordan Stephens?

Musicians and close friends Tinchy Stryder and Jordan Stephens are another pair who are bound to have a killer playlist in store for the miles ahead.

Tinchy Stryder is a rapper and singer, who’s previously appeared on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. He previously teamed up with the Chuckle Brothers for the charity single To Me, To You (Bruv).

Jordan Stephens is one half of British hip hop band Rizzle Kicks. He’s also an actor, h appearing as a Rebel Alliance soldier in Star Wars: Rogue One.

What classic car are Tinchy Stryder and Jordan Stephens driving?

The friends will be driving a sky-blue Hillman Imp.

Noel Edmonds and Liz Davies

Who are Noel Edmonds and Liz Davies?

Noel Edmonds has been a familiar face on TV for years, and is probably best known as the host on Channel 4’s game show Deal or No Deal. He’s also a former Top of the Pops presenter and Radio 1 disc jockey.

Noel married Liz Davies, his Deal or no Deal make-up artist, in 2009.

What classic car are Noel Edmonds and Liz Davies driving?

The couple will be driving a classic MGB GT.

Eight Go Rallying: the Road to Saigon starts on Sunday 19th August at 9pm on BBC2