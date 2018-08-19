Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Who is Hardeep Singh Kohli? Celebrity Big Brother 2018 contestant

Who is Hardeep Singh Kohli? Celebrity Big Brother 2018 contestant

The former One Show reporter is one of the celebrities in the CBB house this summer

Hardeep Singh Kohli

Broadcaster Hardeep Singh Kohli is one of this summer’s Celebrity Big Brother confirmed contestants.

Advertisement

The 49-year-old comedian and TV presenter used to be a roving reporter on The One Show.

The Scottish TV personality has also previously starred on Celebrity MasterChef, Question Time and on BBC Radio 4.

He’s written for many national publications as well as performing his stand-up at the Edinburgh Festival. In fact, that’s exactly where he was when he got the “last minute” call to appear on Celebrity Big Brother.

So last minute in fact that he had to cancel the rest of his run at the Fringe!

Hardeep Singh Kohli: key facts

Age: 49

Job: Broadcaster

Advertisement

Instagram: @misterhsk

Tags

All about Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother - Roxanne Pallett
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The official logo for CBB 2018 from Channel 5 (Channel 5)

Who’s going into the Celebrity Big Brother house in summer 2018?

Celebrity Big Brother - Roxanne Pallett

Celebrity Big Brother 2018: Who is Roxanne Pallett, and what’s she famous for?

Ben Jardine, CBB

Who is Ben Jardine? Celebrity Big Brother 2018 contestant

Celebrity Big Brother - Gabby Allen

Who is Gabby Allen? Celebrity Big Brother 2018 contestant

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more