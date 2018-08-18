First look images of BBC2’s Death and Nightingales starring Jamie Doran

Jamie Dornan gets to wear a beard and a hat in his latest role in the upcoming BBC2 drama, Death and Nightingales.

Set in Fermanagh in the 1880s and based on Eugene McCabe’s 1992 novel, it also gave Dornan the opportunity to work once again in his native Northern Ireland with Allan Cubitt, who created and wrote Dornan’s first major role in The Fall, which was set in Belfast.

“I’m thrilled to be reunited with Allan and his brilliant scripts to play such an intriguing character like Liam Ward — and to return to Northern Ireland,” said Dornan before filming started.

The show was made in Kilwaughter and Downpatrick near Belfast and Dornan was joined on set by Ann Skelly (Rachel Reid in Red Rock) who plays Beth Winters, a young woman seeking to escape rural life and her difficult stepfather Billy (Matthew Rhys).

The three-part drama is set over a 24-hour period on Beth’s 25th birthday when she plans to run away from home to be with the charming Liam.

One suspects the actors weren’t as eager to escape their rural idyll when filming wrapped at the beginning of the month…