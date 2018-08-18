Accessibility Links

First look images of BBC2’s Death and Nightingales starring Jamie Doran

An exclusive sneak peek behind-the-scenes of BBC2's upcoming drama Death and Nightingales

Ann Skelly as Beth and Jamie Dornan as Liam in Death and Nightingales (BBC)

Jamie Dornan gets to wear a beard and a hat in his latest role in the upcoming BBC2 drama, Death and Nightingales.

Set in Fermanagh in the 1880s and based on Eugene McCabe’s 1992 novel, it also gave Dornan the opportunity to work once again in his native Northern Ireland with Allan Cubitt, who created and wrote Dornan’s first major role in The Fall, which was set in Belfast.

Death and Nightingales (BBC)
Ann Skelly (back to camera) listens as Allan Cubitt (in the hat, who adapted and directed the drama) talks through a scene; Death and Nightingales (BBC)

“I’m thrilled to be reunited with Allan and his brilliant scripts to play such an intriguing character like Liam Ward — and to return to Northern Ireland,” said Dornan before filming started.

The show was made in Kilwaughter and Downpatrick near Belfast and Dornan was joined on set by Ann Skelly (Rachel Reid in Red Rock) who plays Beth Winters, a young woman seeking to escape rural life and her difficult stepfather Billy (Matthew Rhys).

Matthew Rhys plays Beth's stepfather, Billy Winters, in Death and Nightingales (BBC)
Matthew Rhys plays Beth’s stepfather, Billy Winters, in Death and Nightingales (BBC)

The three-part drama is set over a 24-hour period on Beth’s 25th birthday when she plans to run away from home to be with the charming Liam.

One suspects the actors weren’t as eager to escape their rural idyll when filming wrapped at the beginning of the month…

All about Death and Nightingales

Ann Skelly as Beth and Jamie Dornan as Liam in Death and Nightingales (BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

