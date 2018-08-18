Accessibility Links

Coronation Street: Johnny and Jenny BAN hot pots as shock Rovers plans are revealed

It's all change at the Corrie pub

If Betty Turpin knew what the new owners of Coronation Street’s Rovers Return were planning, she’d be spinning in her grave. Because, yes, Johnny and Jenny Connor have decided to turn the backstreet boozer into a gastropub – and remove Betty’s famous hot pot from the menu! Instead, it looks as though the Rovers regulars will be given the options of halloumi kebabs, beetroot burgers or truffle lasagne instead.

Obviously, the news that the Rovers is headed upmarket comes as something as a shock to Michelle and Robert at the Bistro, who thought that they had cornered that part of the market. In this new clip released by the ITV soap, Michelle can be seen getting worried by Johnny and Jenny’s big ideas now that they have their names above the Rovers’ door.

And it doesn’t seem that viewers will have long to wait to see the changes for themselves: scenes to be shown on Friday 24 August see Johnny and Jenny continue to enjoy fuelling speculation about their changes to the Rovers, but refuse to allow anyone to have a preview before the relaunch night. But as they finally throw open the doors, what will the customers make of the sight before them?

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

